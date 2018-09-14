Why Are the Emmy Awards on a Monday This Year?

Breaking tradition of being held on a Sunday, the 2018 Emmy Awards are taking place on a Monday evening — but why? The answer: football.

“The Monday night move is to avoid conflict with Sunday Night Football, which broadcaster NBC also boasts on its schedule this fall,” Variety reports.

The Monday change is the first time in four years that the awards show has shifted from a Sunday.

Not only will the scheduling change allow football fans to watch both the game and the Emmys, but it could increase viewership for the awards.

“The last time the network aired the awards show on a Monday it saw 15.6 million average total viewers, which marked the second-highest-rated broadcast in the past five years,” according to Variety.

“In the Sunday-night broadcasts since that 66th annual ceremony in 2014, the Emmys only pulled in 11.9 million live viewers in 2015 (broadcast on Fox), 11.3 million live viewers in 2016 (broadcast on ABC) and 11.4 million live viewers just last year in 2017 (broadcast on CBS),” the outlet reports.

The scheduling shift comes nearly 70 years after the Emmys were first held on a Monday.

Variety adds that, “Historically, the first time the Emmys took place on a Monday was the third annual ceremony in 1951, back when the show was still a part of the winter awards season. It returned to Monday for three more ceremonies (the seventh in 1955, the 12th in 1960 and the 16th in 1964) before the ceremony was shifted to the fall season in 1965 for the 17th annual ceremony.”

Co-hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.