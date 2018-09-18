While it may have been TV’s biggest night, that does not mean all of the magic from the 2018 Emmy Awards were seen on TV.

Between reactions to the big moments for the winners (most notably Glenn Weiss’ amazing surprise proposal!) to the friendly meetups between A-listers during commercial breaks, PEOPLE caught all the behind-the-scenes action.

Here are the moments you didn’t see at home.

On the Red Carpet

There were hugs all around, especially between costars of some of the hottest shows. Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae had a squeal-fest when they ran into each other.

And This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia gave sweet embraces to the child actors of their hit NBC series including Logan Shroyer, who plays teenage Kevin Pearson, and Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays young Kate Pearson.

Meanwhile, the red carpet served as a reminder that celebrities also fan-girl some of their favorite stars. Ice skating legend Kristi Yamaguchi was spotted tapping Killing Eve star Sandra Oh‘s shoulder and told her what a huge fan she is. “Are you kidding me? I love you!” Oh said in response, giving Yamaguchi the biggest hug.

Monday’s awards doubled as date night for many Hollywood couples. Newly-crowned EGOT winner John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were cute together as always, cuddling and posing for photos as she laughed when fans yelled out the correct way to say her name — “Tie-gen!”

The Americans‘ costars and real-life couple Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys rushed into the Microsoft Theater together holding hands.

Inside the Show

Orange Is the New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne was seen looking at Getty Images of herself while waiting for the show to start.

After co-hosts and Saturday Night Live costars Michael Che and Colin Jost‘s opening monologue, many were seen heading towards the concession stands.

This Is Us star Justin Hartley and his wife Chrishell Stause walked backstage with snacks, as she carried a bag of caramel popcorn and a cocktail. Stranger Things star Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe also made sure to grab a quick snack.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein‘s Emmy win for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy (and her outfit unveiling!) was received with a roaring applause.

Another moment that won over the crowd was Betty White‘s surprise stage appearance and special moment.

But hands down, the best highlight was director and producer Weiss’ onstage proposal to his fiancée Jan Svendsen, after winning a trophy for variety special directing. The Crown alum Claire Foy wiped tears from her eyes while SNL star Leslie Jones cheered on the couple during the standing ovation.

Homeland actor Mandy Patinkin was visibly furious that ushers wouldn’t let him go to his seat in the middle of the show — despite the fact that many others were.

Refusing to accept no for an answer, the star jumped under the barricade and ran down to his seat while an usher tried to stop him.

Meanwhile, The Tale star Laura Dern stunned a bathroom attendant who was beside herself when the actress went into a stall. “She’s so pretty!” the attendant said to herself.

Backstage, Tina Fey and Will Ferrell had a mini SNL reunion.

Issa Rae and Donald Glover gave big congratulatory hugs to Westworld‘s Thandie Newton on her first-ever Emmys win.

At the Afterparties

Following their first red carpet appearance after the birth of their first child, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemmons were seen smiling as they walked hand-in-hand into the Governors Ball.

Also at the Ball was Anthony Anderson who gave SNL‘s Kenan Thompson a huge hug and congratulated him on his opening monologue cameo.

Alex Bornstein was seen waiting for her car at valet with one Emmy in each hand.

Meanwhile, Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka arrived at the Netflix party and took a seat at the Ozark booth. Nearby Ben Stiller, Fred Armisen, and Marc Maron huddled together at the Glow table talking, while Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky headed straight for the dance floor.

Wanda Sykes stopped a waiter who was walking away to take several cones of french fries and was very excited about it.

Joined by a female friend, Jennifer Lawrence made a grand entrance to the Netflix party by dancing and wearing a red suit.

Upon arriving at the Hulu party, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen immediately rushed to the DJ stand after recognizing the DJ. The couple exchanged hugs before Teigen started an impromptu dance in front of the DJ stage.