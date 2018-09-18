Tracy Morgan Jokes He's 'Only Rooting for the Black People' at the Emmy Awards

Tracy Morgan is “only rooting for black people” at the 2018 Emmy Awards — though he may need to review his notes again.

The Last O.G. star presented the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series alongside Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, and required a quick correction about Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown.

After the nominees were listed off, Morgan, 49, told the Jimmy Kimmel Live host, “I’m only rooting for the black people.”

“I’m rooting for Leslie Jones, Zazie Beetz, and Millie Bobbie Brown,” he said.

Though Morgan nailed the first two women, Kimmel questioned his last pick.

“She’s not nominated, and not in this category,” he told Morgan.

“Then she’s uninvited from the barbecue,” Morgan quipped.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Alex Borstein won the Emmy, her second. She also nabbed the award for outstanding character voice-over performance for her role on Family Guy.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.