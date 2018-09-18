Bleep! Thandie Newton, Alex Borstein and the Other Stars Who Accidentally Cursed During the Emmy Awards

Oops!

Although awards shows are typically family-friendly, sometimes stars can’t help but let a few curse words slip.

Throughout the night on Monday, a few celebrities fell victim to the hypothetical bleep, including Thandie Newton. When she went on stage to accept her award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, the actress began by thanking a higher power.

“I don’t even believe in God, but I’m going to thank her tonight,” the Westworld star said.

She continued: “I am so f—king blessed to work with the people I have gotten to work with.”

Newton was far from the first to swear: After Alex Borstein heard her name called for the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she shook her head and mouthed “f—” before taking the stage for her speech.

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

And before Merritt Wever picked up the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, the Godless star was seemingly so shocked by her win that she let out the f-bomb before covering her mouth.

However, some stars were able to filter themselves before the words came out. When Regina King accepted her Emmy Award for lead actress in a limited series, she gave a heartfelt speech, but admitted, “I wanna curse right now. This is good,” before stopping herself and saying, “Thank you, Jesus.”