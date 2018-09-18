Sara Bareilles Teases Jesus Christ Superstar Costar John Legend While Lamenting Emmys Loss

Sara Bareilles is facing a major setback in her quest for the EGOT — and she’s pretty bummed about it.

The Waitress songstress had received a nod for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie at the 2018 Emmys thanks to her role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, but she ultimately lost out to Merritt Wever, who took home the award for her part in Godless.

Bareilles played up her devastation on social media by posting an Instagram of herself, alone, sobbing in a booth at what appears to be an Italian restaurant. “One more step in losing my EGOT. #PIZZATHERAPY,” the 38-year-old captioned the image.

The note is clearly a reference to her Superstar costar John Legend, who became the 15th person in history to earn an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories last week at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards — the second-youngest person to do so, and the first black man.

The 39-year-old has a whopping 10 Grammy Awards to his name and took home an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory” featured in Selma. The singer also won a Tony in 2017 for his role as a co-producer for the production of Jitney.

The multi-talented star has endured some good-natured ribbing from —who else? — wife Chrissy Teigen.

Last week she shared a video of her husband adding his brand-new Emmy to his trophy wall. In a nod to the children’s show Arthur — whose aardvark protagonist Legend has been compared to — Teigen captioned the post, “And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day.”

The teasing continued onstage at the Emmys on Monday Night, when the adorable couple presented an award. As Legend commented on the incredible week they had, Teigen took the opportunity to poke fun at him.

“We get it, you won the EGOT!” Teigen, 32, joked, while Legend quickly replied, “I was actually talking about our anniversary.”

Despite — or perhaps because of — the jokes, Legend has been vocal that Teigen’s support continues to mean the world to him.

“We inspire each other,” he told reporters of his marriage after accepting the award. “She inspires my songs, she inspires me to want to be a better husband and a better father. We support each other fully in everything that we do. I root for her in her career and everything she’s doing. And I expect that she’ll be up here winning Emmys herself for all the awesome work that she does.”

“She’s such a dynamic, vibrant personality, and I’ve fallen in love with her a long time before the rest of America did,” he added. “But now America’s fallen in love with her too, and she inspires me every day.”