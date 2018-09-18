Sandra Oh Joined by Parents on Emmys Red Carpet as She Talks History-Making Nomination

Sandra Oh brought two important people to the red carpet — her parents!

Oh introduced her parents to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during her red carpet interview at the 2018 Emmys.

“My parents are here, and I’m just so excited to be able to bring them,” Oh said.

Sandra Oh brings her parents to her interview NBC

Oh is the first Asian actor ever to receive an Emmy nomination in the best actress category, and she opened up about the significance of her nomination.

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

“I’ve never really been separate from it, my Asian-ness,” she explained. “How can you be? But it’s absolutely so special. I can feel it.”

Oh added, “It means something, hopefully, to our community.”

Sandra Oh

RELATED VIDEO: Sandra Oh Reveals The Grey’s Anatomy Prop She Stole For Her Own Living Room

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.