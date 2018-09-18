Sandra Oh is getting emotional as she opens up about her history-making Emmy Awards nomination.

The actress teared up on the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday night as she talked about her historic nomination for her role in AMC’s Killing Eve. Oh, 47, became the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for outstanding actress in a drama, and would be the first to take home the award if she wins.

“It feels great. It feels wonderful. It feels exciting on all the levels of like, being in this room and seeing and meeting people. But yes, I won’t say that I don’t understand or don’t carry the significance of what this is right now, and who knows what it might be. But I’m happy to be a part of it,” she told PeopleTV.

Oh said that when she was a kid, these kinds of roles weren’t available for Asian women.

“I remember being 10, about the time I started acting, not knowing why I needed to do what I needed to do, and there wasn’t really anything out there, very very little,” she said.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star also hopes that her historic nomination will change things for younger women hoping to make it in Hollywood.

“The disconnect I remember feeling at that young age, that feeling of not belonging — if there was a way to change that, if there’s a way of saying to a young girl that you can do this and be a part of culture in some way, I hope to be a part of that.”

But when Oh was asked what advice she has for girls hoping to be her when they grow up, she urged them to find their own path.

“No, you be your own girl, you be your own girl and you be brilliant,” she said.

Oh previously said that when she got the script for Killing Eve, she was shocked to see that they wanted her for the starring role.

“In that moment, I did not assume the offer was for Eve,” she said. “I think about that moment a lot. Of just going, how deep have I internalized this? [So] many years of being seen [a certain way], it deeply, deeply, deeply affects us. It’s like, how does racism define your work? Oh my goodness, I didn’t even assume when being offered something that I would be one of the central storytellers. Why? And this is me talking, right?”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.