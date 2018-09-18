RuPaul’s Drag Race emerged a winner at the 2018 Emmy Awards, nabbing the prize for outstanding reality-competition program for the first time.

“Thank you so much. This is so lovely,” RuPaul gushed as he accepted the award.

RuPaul continued, “Thank you to the Academy. This is so lovely. We are so happy to present this show.” The host mentioned “the 140 drag queens we have released into the wild.”

RuPaul ended the speech on an empowering note to “all of the dreamers out there,” saying, “Listen, if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here? Now let the music play!”

Of its 20 nominations, the show has also won for outstanding hairstyling (2018), outstanding host (2016, 2017 and 2018), outstanding directing (2018), outstanding costumes (2017 and 2018) and outstanding picture editing (2017).

The category, which was presented by the characters Rick and Morty, included American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, The Amazing Race, The Voice and Top Chef.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.