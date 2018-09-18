Regina King 'Floored' by Emmy Victory as She Becomes First Person of Color to Win at 2018 Show

Congratulations, Regina King!

On Monday night King won the 2018 Emmy Award for lead actress in a limited series — and she could hardly believe the good news herself.

“Really? Say word,” the actress, who won for her starring role on Netflix’s Seven Seconds, remarked during the beginning of her speech.

“Wow, I didn’t have nothing to say because I wasn’t really expecting this, but I am so grateful television academy. Y’all are my friends, my peers, thank you, thank you, thank you,” she gushed.

“This is amazing,” she continued. “I wanna curse right now. This is good.”

King, 47, was the first person of color to win at Emmys, which drew criticism from some viewers at home for its lack of non-white winners despite repeated nods to the more diverse television landscape.

In a humorous nod to host Michael Che’s joke from the show’s opening monologue that only black actors thank Jesus in their speeches, King added, “Thank you Jesus: Michael Che.”

Returning the favor, after the end of the next commercial break, Che made sure to give a shout out to the winner.

“First of all, congratulations to Regina King for winning,” he said, before adding that all of the winners so far proved just how accurate his comment was.

“I just wanna remind everybody that Jeff Daniels thanked his horse,” he joked.

King has previously picked up two supporting actress in a limited series or movie Emmys for her work in ABC’s American Crime.

She beat out fellow nominees Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Laura Dern (The Tale), Michelle Dockery (Godless), Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) and Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult).

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.