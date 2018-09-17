Emmys 2018: Live from the Red Carpet! How to Watch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Pre-Show

The biggest night in television is around the corner.

Before they take the stage to accept their awards at the 2018 Emmys on Monday, Hollywood’s stars will make their way down the red carpet — and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s live pre-show will bring you all the action as it unfolds.

Starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, PeopleTV will stream the red carpet pre-show from three locations on the carpet, where PEOPLE Now‘s Jeremy Parsons and Couch Surfing‘s Lola Ogunnaike will be interviewing the evening’s biggest stars, along with PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman, Entertainment Weekly Digital Staff Editor Gerrad Hall and Rocsi Diaz, host of PeopleTV’s Chatter.

The pre-show will stream for two hours on PEOPLE.com, in addition to the PeopleTV app, available on iOS and Android devices, in addition to Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast and Xfinity.

Additionally, PeopleTV will be airing its favorite interviews featuring this year’s Emmy-nominated stars, including: The Jess Cagle Interview with Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, Couch Surfing with Matthew Rhys and Antonio Banderas, The Emmy Portfolio with Rachel Brosnahan and Issa Rae and more.

The day after the Emmys, on Tuesday, PeopleTV will be hosting its live special, Emmys Fashion Wrap-Up at 9:30 a.m. ET. Hosted by PEOPLE Now‘s Andrea Boehlke, panelists breaking down the best looks from the show will be Andrea Lavinthal (PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director), Zoe Ruderman (PEOPLE Digital Editor) and Kahlana Barfield Brown (InStyle Fashion and Beauty Editor-at Large).

As for what can you expect when the night itself gets underway starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT? Broadcast on NBC and held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s Emmy Awards will be hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s co-head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost. (They’re the first duo to host since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce in 1999.)

The telecast will be executive-produced by their boss, SNL creator and EP Lorne Michaels, and surprise appearances by other cast members are expected.

Michael Che (left) and Colin Jost Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

As for the nominations? Though Veep took the year off while Julia Louis Dreyfus underwent cancer treatment, the usual warhorses such as Game of Thrones and The Handmaid’s Tale dominated this year’s nominations.

A few surprise breakthroughs include Jessica Biel, who earned rave reviews for The Sinner and now is a first-time Emmy nominee, and former Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh, who made a satisfying TV comeback with BBC America’s Killing Eve — and is now the first Asian actor ever to receive a nomination in the best actress category.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Monday on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.