Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Brought His New Man — a Rugby Player! — to the Emmys: 'Love Him'

Can you believe?! Jonathan Van Ness is single no more.
The Queer Eye star stepped out at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night with a special date: his boyfriend Wilco Froneman.
“Love him,” Van Ness, 31, captioned a photo of the pair embracing in a hotel room before hitting the ceremony together.
Froneman also shared a photo of the couple, captioning it: “Date nights are slightly more formal than anticipated…. #emmys2018.”
Later that night, the two stopped by the Netflix afterparty at NeueHouse Hollywood, where Van Ness changed from his all-white get-up into an all-black look.
But that wasn’t their first public appearance: Van Ness brought Froneman as his date to the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Sep. 9, when the two posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet before Queer Eye won best structured reality series.
“Supporting bae…” Froneman wrote on Instagram.
It appears the romance is relatively new: Van Ness’ first Instagram photo with Froneman came just last week.
“short shorts • golden hour @froners #tbt,” he captioned a photo of himself sitting on Froneman’s lap.
According to his Instagram, Froneman, who hails from South Africa, plays for the Gotham Knights, a gay/inclusive rugby club team in New York City.