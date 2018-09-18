Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Brought His New Man — a Rugby Player! — to the Emmys: 'Love Him'

Can you believe?! Jonathan Van Ness is single no more.

The Queer Eye star stepped out at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night with a special date: his boyfriend Wilco Froneman.

“Love him,” Van Ness, 31, captioned a photo of the pair embracing in a hotel room before hitting the ceremony together.

Froneman also shared a photo of the couple, captioning it: “Date nights are slightly more formal than anticipated…. #emmys2018.”

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

Later that night, the two stopped by the Netflix afterparty at NeueHouse Hollywood, where Van Ness changed from his all-white get-up into an all-black look.

Michael Kovac/Getty

But that wasn’t their first public appearance: Van Ness brought Froneman as his date to the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Sep. 9, when the two posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet before Queer Eye won best structured reality series.

“Supporting bae…” Froneman wrote on Instagram.

Jonathan Van Ness/Instagram

It appears the romance is relatively new: Van Ness’ first Instagram photo with Froneman came just last week.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Queer Eye’s’ Jonathan Van Ness Says Gigi Hadid ‘Is Very Talented with Her Hands’ — And Loves to Bake!

“short shorts • golden hour @froners #tbt,” he captioned a photo of himself sitting on Froneman’s lap.

According to his Instagram, Froneman, who hails from South Africa, plays for the Gotham Knights, a gay/inclusive rugby club team in New York City.