Peter Dinklage has a new trophy — he won the 2018 Emmy Award on Monday night for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

The actor was awarded for his role on Game of Thrones. He was up against a crowded category of nominees: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Matt Smith (The Crown).

In his acceptance speech, Dinklage, 49, made sure to recognize his wife Erica Schmidt, whom he wed in 2005.

“Thank you, Erica, for putting up with me. I’m very temperamental and I love you very much,” he said, after noting that he forgot to thank her when he previously won the same category in 2015.

“Thank you [creators David Benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss] for changing my life. I cannot walk down the street anymore,” Dinklage joked. “George [R. R.] Martin for creating this darn thing,” he added.

This is his third win and seventh nomination for his work as Tyrion Lannister. His nomination this year made him the most nominated actor of all time in this category, according to Deadline.

It is a sentimental win for Dinklage, as Game of Thrones is ending after season 8.

“It’s time,” Dinklage told Variety in January. “Storywise, not just for all our lives. … It’s the perfect timing to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing.”

“It’s bittersweet,” he added. “It’s always the sad part of our business. We get pockets of great people for a short amount of time and then you have to move on, and it’s always heartbreaking.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.