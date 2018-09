2018 Emmys Stars Then and Now: Our Favorite Female Nominees and Their Best Throwback Roles

Iconic actress and comedian Lily Tomlin has been charming audiences since the 1960s. Her breakout role as a Laugh-In cast member led to a role in Robert Altman’s award-winning ’70s film Nashville. Tomlin then went on to become a major star in the ’80s, delivering big laughs in comedy classics like All of Me with Steve Martin and 9 to 5 with Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.

She reunited with Fonda for HBO’s Grace and Frankie, for which she’s been Emmy-nominated four years in a row. Tomlin has won six previous Primetime Emmys and one Daytime Emmy.