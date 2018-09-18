Michael Che Is Keeping Count at the 2018 Emmy Awards: '6 Awards, All White Winners'

Michael Che is keeping the receipts.

The cohost of the 2018 Emmy Awards came on stage to note that almost an hour into the show, the winners aren’t so diverse.

“Six awards, all white winners,” Che, 35, noted. “One lady won twice.”

He also gave a quick callback to his joke from the opening monologue that his mom refuses to watch the show because none of the winners “thank Jesus.”

“No one thanked Jesus,” Che said.

After the musical number to kick off the show celebrated, sarcastically, that the Emmy Awards had “solved diversity,” the winners were all white. Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Henry Winkler (Barry), Merritt Wever (Godless), Amy Sherman-Palladino (twice, for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) were the first six winners.

People on Twitter also took notice of this dichotomy, and criticized the show.

Just another #Emmys night of POC presenting every award to white people!!!! DIVERSITY YAY! — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) September 18, 2018

Let’s take a shot every time a white person wins an award😐…#Emmys pic.twitter.com/TrcYcWe8QL — Beyoncé’s Bastard Son (@WillFromWakanda) September 18, 2018

White cis-het men win the actor categories, White cis-het women win the actress categories at the most diverse #Emmys ever. Congratulations. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) September 18, 2018

Shortly after Che’s joke, Regina King won for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.