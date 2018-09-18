Colin Jost and Michael Che kicked off the 2018 Emmy Awards with what they do best: hilarious line-ups of jokes.

From one-liners about Harvey Weinstein and Roseanne Barr to shout-outs to This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale, the Saturday Night Live costars did a mini version of their popular Weekend Update segment.

“Roseanne was canceled by herself, but picked up by white nationalists,” Che joked. “How messed up is your life that you have to go to the Middle East just to get peace of mind?” he said on Barr’s plans to move to Israel after she likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” on Twitter in May.

Colin Jost and Michael Che

The pair also highlighted the diversity in this year’s acting nominations.

“There’s even more diversity coming to TV … it’s going to get balanced out by an all-white reboot of Atlanta called 15 Miles Outside of Atlanta,” they joked.

Jost, 36, and Che, 35, recently told Ellen DeGeneres about their plans for the show, revealing that they “eliminated” any song or dance numbers.

“You know how it is to host those award shows. It’s about kind of like, keeping everybody entertained,” Che said. “But the real job, the real pressure is for the nominees. That’s what the show is for. So we’re just trying to keep it moving.”

However, their SNL costars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon kicked off the Emmys show with a musical performance, honoring the diverse acting nominations including Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh.

“There was none and now there’s one,” Thompson joked about Oh making history as the first Asian American to be nominated for lead actress in a drama series. “We’re also celebrating the fact that this year’s Emmy Awards has the most diverse nominees in Emmy history. One step closer to a black Sheldon. We solved it!”

Kristen Bell and Titus Burgess also joined in, belting out lyrics about Weinstein. Joining the star-studded group were Ricky Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Samberg and RuPaul. Newly-crowned EGOT winner John Legend also helped out with the performance.

The telecast is executive-produced by their boss, SNL creator and EP Lorne Michaels, which explains the cameos from former and current castmates.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.