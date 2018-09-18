Merritt Wever Celebrates Second Emmy with Amazingly Brief Speech: 'It's Bombing Already'

Merritt Wever has a brand new trophy to add to her growing collection: The Godless star nabbed the 2018 Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie on Monday night.

“I hope you don’t mistake my fear for a lack of gratitude,” she nervously said as she clutched her Emmy trophy in one hand and struggled to open the piece of paper in the other.

“I came prepared and it’s bombing already,” Wever, 38, jokingly added. “I wanted to be a grown-up about this.”

The actress was lauded for her role in Netflix’s Western. She fended off competition from fellow nominees Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult), Letitia Wright (Black Mirror), Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert) and Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story).

This marks Wever’s second win and third nomination. She took home the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2013 for her work on Nurse Jackie, for which she also scored a nomination in 2012.

In 2013, Wever’s 11-word acceptance speech went viral for her. Neil Patrick Harris said that she had delivered the “best speech ever” after she gave hilariously short remarks: “Thanks so much. Thank you so much. I gotta go. Bye.”

Wever opened up to Deadline in June about playing Mary Agnes on Godless.

“In some ways, I wonder if there’s a version of Mary Agnes that is a lot tougher, I think, than I played her,” Wever said. “I sometimes wonder if I did her a disservice, or if there’s another version of her out there that was tougher. I think she’s complicated and full of contradictions, too. I think she’s not as tough as she wants to be or pretends to be on the surface.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.