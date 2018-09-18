Emmys Sweep! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins for Outstanding Comedy Series — and 4 Other Awards!

Congratulations to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

The Amazon show took home the 2018 Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series on Monday night. Will Ferrell presented this year’s award, and Daniel Palladino accepted the honor on behalf of the show.

“Thank you the academy and to all the viewers who watched. You guys turned modern day New York into 1958 New York,” said Daniel.

Daniel Palladino Kevin Winter/Getty

“To our mothers watching at home. Also to everyone at Amazon. It’s been a very great ride. To our cast who bit into our 70-page scripts every week. We look forward to season 3,” he continued. “Thank you to the viewers. Thank you. “

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was up against Atlanta, Barry, black-ish, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glow, Silicon Valley, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The series saw its leading lady Rachel Brosnahan win the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, as well as Alex Borstein for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

The show’s co-creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, also won for outstanding comedy writing and outstanding directing.

The outstanding comedy series was an especially exciting category this year because HBO’s Veep — the winner for the past three years in a row — was not nominated due to the timing of its latest episodes. However, Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ show will likely return to the race in 2019 for its final season.

Modern Family was notably absent as well. The ABC comedy series won the Emmy for the five years preceding Veep‘s streak.

With 16 nominations, Atlanta earned the most nods out of any comedy this year.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.