Lindsay Shookus Wins Third Emmy for SNL Weeks After Ex Ben Affleck Enters Rehab

Lindsay Shookus attended the Emmy Awards on Monday night without her plus-one from last year.

The Saturday Night Live producer, 38, went onstage with colleagues at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards to accept the award for outstanding variety/sketch series. It marked her first public outing since her split from Ben Affleck earlier this summer.

She previously shared the same award in 2015 and 2017.

Affleck and Shookus attended the 2017 awards ceremony together.

Affleck entered rehab on Aug. 22. A source told PEOPLE the producer and the Justice League actor parted ways in part due to his struggles with addiction.

“Lindsay will always care about Ben’s health and want the best for him, but right now she’s focusing on herself, her work and her daughter,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Lindsay has an awesome support system between her friends and family, and she’s been so grateful for all of the love in her life. She SNL cast has been extremely supportive throughout all of this, as Lindsay has been back hard at work, focused on producing the Emmys and SNL.”

Since Affleck entered treatment last month, he has been making regular trips homes to work out with a basketball trainer and was spotted getting a haircut over the weekend.

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Another source told PEOPLE that Affleck is “doing well” and attends daily meetings and workouts.

“He knows he needs to stay focused and listen to those around him,” the source added.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.