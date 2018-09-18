Kristin Davis Shares Throwback Sex and the City Emmys Photo — Without Kim Cattrall

Kristin Davis is remembering her Sex and the City costars — but one is notably missing from her tribute.

As the 2018 Emmy Awards were underway on Monday, Davis shared a throwback photo of herself from the 2004 ceremony alongside Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Emmy flashback — super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight,” wrote Davis, 53, on Instagram. “We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do!”

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

As fans were quick to point out in the comments section, Kim Cattrall is absent from the sentimental shot — and many speculated that the snub was intentional.

“Awkward, where is your 4th partner in crime?” one user commented. “We all loved her, too.”

“You are so lucky yet so ungrateful,” another wrote. “Where is your team member, Kim? So disappointing.”

But others pointed out that Cattrall was the one to publicly distance herself from the beloved franchise.

“Kim has made it clear she wants to be removed from any narrative relating to SATC,” one fan commented. “This is simply respecting her request, as far as I’m concerned.”

Though they didn’t pose together in the shot shared by Davis, all four women were present at the ceremony that year: Nixon won best supporting actress in a comedy series, Davis and Cattrall were nominated for the same award, and Parker won best lead actress.

RELATED VIDEO: Sex and the City Star Kristin Davis Endorses Former Costar Cynthia Nixon for Governor of New York

Cattrall, 62, has been at odds with the cast since the plug was pulled on a third SATC film last year, with the actress telling Piers Morgan that she felt she’d had a “toxic relationship” with Parker and her costars.

But sitting down with PEOPLE for her Feb. 26 cover interview, Parker maintained there is no feud between the pair.

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” she said. “We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part.”

In April, Parker, 53, hinted that another installment of SATC has not been completely ruled out.

“Whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story — that’s something [director] Michael [Patrick King] and I just haven’t talked about yet,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t, but we haven’t at this time.”