Justin Timberlake Says He'll Do 'Something Obnoxious' If Wife Jessica Biel Wins an Emmy Award

Justin Timberlake is one proud husband!

Timberlake, 37, stepped out on Monday night to support wife Jessica Biel at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she is nominated for her first-ever statuette for her role in The Sinner.

“I’m more geeked out than she is,” he said of Biel’s nomination while walking the red carpet to E! News‘ Giuliana Rancic. “I found out about the nomination before she did because she was in Europe.”



The singer said he’s been in awe of his wife after watching her work on the acclaimed series, which she not only starred in but served as an executive producer as well.

“I was there too and saw her option this and develop it from scratch and I saw how much she put into it,” he said. “I’m just so proud to be here and see this happen for her.”

So what will he do if Biel wins?

“I might be obnoxious. I might do something obnoxious,” he said, smiling.

And it turns out, Biel is totally on board with her husband making a scene.

“I’d hope for nothing less than something really inappropriate,” she quipped.

Biel, 36, is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie.

The first season of the anthology series follows Biel’s Cora as she works with Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) to figure out why she murdered a man in cold blood while enjoying a day at the beach with her family. For season 2 of the “whydunnit,” Biel is staying behind the camera, and Pullman will be sharing the screen with Fargo and The Leftovers star Carrie Coon.

The series marked Biel’s first major return to the small screen since 7th Heaven; she landed the role of Mary Camden in the family drama at 14 years old.

Biel said working on The Sinner was a “transformative” experience.

“It’s like my baby,” she said. “It was one of the first things I was ever able to develop. I was able to have a say and I was listened to. I had an opinion and people cared. It was a transformative experience.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.