John Legend Becomes an EGOT as He Wins Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar

John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice all achieved EGOT status for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday.

EGOT refers to a star who has won awards at the Emmys, the Grammys, the Oscars and the Tonys.

Legend, who played Jesus in NBC’s live production, is also nominated for outstanding actor in a limited series or movie, which will be announced during the primetime awards next week.

The 29-year-old has a whopping 10 Grammy Awards to his name and took home an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory” featured in Selma. The singer also won a Tony in 2017 for his role as a co-producer for the production of Jitney.

His wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated Legend’s accomplishment on Twitter.

“EGOT GOATS,” she wrote alongside a photo of her husband, Webber and Rice.

Longtime Broadway collaborators Webber, 70, and Rice, 73, won an Oscar in 1996 for Evita, plus multiple Grammys and Tonys.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.