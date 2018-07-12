Emmy Nominations: John Legend Could Earn an EGOT with Jesus Christ Superstar Nod

John Legend is one single trophy away from achieving Hollywood-legend status.

Legend got one step closer to being an EGOT winner on Thursday with his Emmy nomination for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

EGOT refers to a star who has won awards at the Emmys, the Grammys, the Oscars and the Tonys.

Legend has a whopping 10 Grammy Awards to his name and took home an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory” featured in Selma. The singer also won a Tony in 2017 for his role as a co-producer for the production of Jitney.

There are 12 current EGOT winners, including Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg, who won all four awards competitively. Other, noncompetitive winners – those who won at least one of the awards in a special or honorary nature – include Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli.

John Legend in Jesus Christ Superstar Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Along with receiving a nomination for his leading role in the live NBC production, Jesus Christ Superstar also snagged a nod for outstanding variety special.

Following his nomination, Chrissy Teigen congratulated her husband on social media.

13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018

