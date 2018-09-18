The Old West was won by Jeff Daniels at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Daniels, 63, took home the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his work in Godless. This was Daniels’ second Emmy win and fifth nomination, including another nomination this year for his leading role in limited series The Looming Tower.

During a wry acceptance speech, Daniels thanked everyone from his horse wrangler, to his horse, to the person who taught him to ride his horse.

“Little tip for you young actors: When they call and ask if you can ride a horse, don’t lie,” he joked.

Daniels added that his horse, Apollo, was also Jeff Bridges’ horse in the 2010 film True Grit and joked, “I felt he was making unfair comparisons.”

In closing, Daniels revealed that Apollo threw him off three times and on the third time, “He broke my wrist, my left wrist.”

“It’s officially healed now,” Daniels said as he triumphantly held up his trophy in his left hand.

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

RELATED VIDEO: Queer Eye’s Fab Five Talks Biggest ‘Pinch Me’ Moment & the Importance of Inclusivity in Season 2

Daniels previously won an Emmy in 2013 for his leading role in The Newsroom. His performance as menacing outlaw Frank Griffin in Godless has also been recognized with a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination.

Daniels’ Looming Tower costar Michael Stuhlbarg was also up for supporting actor in a limited series. The category was rounded out by Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar), John Leguizamo (Waco), Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Édgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), and Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story).

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.