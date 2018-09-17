Issa Rae sees you, #LawrenceHive!

The writer and creator of HBO’s hit show Insecure says that fans always want to talk to her about Lawrence Walker, her character’s ex-boyfriend.

“They always want to talk about Lawrence,” Rae, 33, tells PeopleTV. “They always want to talk about the relationships on this show.”

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

The show’s devoted fans are so obsessed with Lawrence, played by Jay Ellis, that #LawrenceHive — a nod to Beyoncé’s #BeyHive — frequently trends on Twitter during each episode. When the news broke ahead of season 3 that his character wouldn’t be back on the show, fans started a petition imploring Rae to write him back on.

Issa Rae John Shearer/Getty

Rae, who is a first-time nominee this year for outstanding actress in a comedy, says that their enthusiasm keeps her and the writers on their toes.

RELATED VIDEO: Issa Rae’s Favorite Way To Kill Time On Set Is Watching ‘People Talking Mess’ On Twitter

“It’s just so cool that people have conversations about this show,” she says. “They dissect every since facet. I’m aware that conversations are happening so we can’t slip in our storytelling, but I’m good at shutting that down in the writers room.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.