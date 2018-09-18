Hollywood took time out from awarding Emmys on Monday evening to honor some of the bright stars lost this year from in front of and behind the camera.

The Television Academy paid tribute during an emotional in memoriam to producers, performers, writers, directors and other entertainment professionals who died in the last 12 months.

Among those who were honored were Anthony Bourdain, who died June 8 at the age of 61; Aretha Franklin, who died Aug. 16 at the age of 76; and Burt Reynolds, who died Sept. 6 at the age of 82.

Tina Fey introduced the segment with a brief speech about the personal connection viewers can forge with their favorite TV series.

“To work in TV is a privilege,” she said. “We challenge your assumptions. We gently deliver bad news. We feel a responsibility to always tell you the truth.”

“It’s understandable to feel that when someone from our favorite show has passed away, we feel like we have lost a friend because we have,” Fey added.

The tribute was set to a cover of “Amazing Grace” performed by Franklin.

Among those featured were actress Della Reese, actor Jerry Van Dyke, actor Reg E. Cathey, producer Craig Zadan, and writer Steven Bochco and sportscaster Dick Enberg.

TV actors Vanessa Marquez, Alan O’Neill and Jackson Odell were also honored, as was longtime Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died on Aug. 25 at 81.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.