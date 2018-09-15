How to Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards

The 2018 Emmy Awards are quickly approaching, and PEOPLE’s breaking down the big night as you prepare to watch all of television’s biggest stars convene in one room.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where are the Emmy Awards?

Monday, Sept. 17, at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

How can I watch?

The show will be broadcast on NBC. It will air live on both coasts simultaneously, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who’s hosting?

The show will be hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s co-head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost. They’re the first duo to host since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce in 1999.

The telecast will be executive-produced by their boss, SNL creator and EP Lorne Michaels, and surprise appearances by other cast members are expected.

Who is nominated?

Though Veep took the year off while Julia Louis Dreyfus underwent cancer treatment, the usual warhorses such as Game of Thrones and The Handmaid’s Tale dominated this year’s nominations.

A few surprise breakthroughs include Jessica Biel, who earned rave reviews for The Sinner and now is a first-time Emmy nominee, and former Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh, who made a satisfying TV comeback with BBC America’s Killing Eve — and is now the first Asian actor ever to receive a nomination in the best actress category.

Check out a full list of the nominations here.