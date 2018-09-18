Happy Days Reunion! Henry Winkler Celebrates His First-Ever Emmy Win with Ron Howard

Ayyy! Fonzie and Richie together again!

Henry Winkler and Ron Howard had a mini Happy Days reunion at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

“Pals at the Emmys,” Winkler, 72, captioned a selfie of the duo on Twitter.

And Howard, 64, could not have been more proud of his longtime friend, who took home his first-ever Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as master acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO’s Barry.

“My friend’s win is so deserved and great. ! Bravo @hwinkler4real,” the Solo: A Star Wars Story director tweeted.

Pals at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/lLHoadkltP — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 17, 2018

Winkler and Howard starred in Happy Days together for seven seasons (Winkler stayed for all 11 seasons) as friends Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli and Richie Cunningham, respectively.

Many celebrity fans posted about the pair’s reunion, writing congratulatory messages and positive remarks in the comments section of Winkler’s selfie tweet.

“You are a hero to us all and the most beloved man in showbiz!” Lena Dunham wrote.

Facts of Life alum Kim Fields said: “Joy. Simple lasting friendship filled with respect, talent and longevity in and off screen.”

“Two very good souls,” Carnie Wilson tweeted.

And Suits star Gabriel Macht wrote, “Glad to see those smiles… Happy Days are here to stay!”

At the star-studded soirée, Winkler won his first Primetime Emmy following three acting nominations and two Golden Globe Awards in the ’70s.

Though he previously earned two Daytime Emmys, the actor joked that he wrote his acceptance speech “43 years ago.” Winkler beat out fellow nominees Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live), Louie Anderson (Baskets), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), and Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.