Emmy Award Winner Glenn Weiss Proposes to Girlfriend Onstage

Glenn Weiss is going home with far more than an Emmy Award.

The director of the Oscars, who won the award for outstanding directing for a variety special, used his screen time to pop the question to his girlfriend at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

“I’m really grateful to be here, but it’s bittersweet. The person most proud at this moment would be my mom, and she passed away just two weeks ago,” he began.

“Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and she adored my girlfriend Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend — because I wanna call you my wife.”

The crowd shrieked as the new fiancee walked up to the stage in shock.

“This is the ring that my dad put on my mom’s finger 67 years ago,” Weiss said. “And to my sisters and brother, I didn’t swipe it. Dad knows I have it, okay?”

He continued, “Jan, I want to put this ring, that my mom wore, on your finger in front of all of these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?”

He slipped on the ring and then got down on one knee. The happy couple kissed before Weiss concluded, “Thank you to the Academy!” Claire Foy was seen wiping away a tear.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.