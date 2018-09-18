Game of Thrones Wins 3rd Outstanding Drama Emmy as Its Final Season Set to Debut Next Year

Not for the first — or second — time, Game of Thrones was the big winner at the Emmy Awards.

On Monday night, it took home the 2018 trophy for outstanding drama series, presented by Kenan Thompson. The show’s co-creators, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, accepted the honor while backed by their sprawling cast and crew.

“This show could not be without the mad genius of George,” Benioff said of author George R.R. Martin, who was onstage and whose books form the basis for the series. “Thank you for letting us take care of your people.”

Weiss added, “The show is only as good as the people who make it, and we’re blessed and lucky to have the greatest cast, the greatest crew and the greatest team of producers.”

Along with Game of Thrones, the drama nominees were The Americans, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.

Many critics had predicted another win for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which took home the outstanding drama honor at last year’s Emmys.

Game of Thrones sat out that race due to not airing a new season during the eligibility window.

In its return this year, the HBO drama was nominated for 22 awards. It also took home seven trophies from the Creative Arts Awards and a supporting actor award for Peter Dinklage.

The series has received a total of 46 Primetime Emmy Awards — including two previous outstanding drama wins, in 2015 and 2016 — more than any other primetime scripted television series.

It will have one more shot at the Emmys’ highest honor next year, when its final season is scheduled to air.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.