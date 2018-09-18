Bloody Good! Fred Armisen Wears Vampire Fangs on the Emmys Red Carpet

There’s a first time for everything!

Fred Armisen showed up to the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night with a very unusual accessory: vampire fangs.

While posing on the red carpet alongside girlfriend Natasha Lyonne, the Saturday Night Live veteran showed off his humorous side by baring his fangs for all to see.

The 51-year-old comedian jazzed up his black suit with a crisp red pocket square — matching Lyonne’s lacy dress — and a regal-looking medallion around the middle of his tie.

From left: Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lyonne, the 39-year-old Orange Is the New Black star, vamped it up on the red carpet alongside Armisen, shooting the camera a serious look while resting her hand against her beau’s shoulder.

Without commenting on why the couple chose their looks, shortly after the pair walked the red carpet Lyonne tweeted a photo of their coordinating outfits.

Armisen’s quirky comedy Portlandia is also up for one of the night’s awards: outstanding variety sketch series.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.