Evan Rachel Wood Walks Emmys Red Carpet with #MeToo Activist Nominated for Nobel Prize

Evan Rachel Wood brought along a special friend to the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The Westworld actress, 31, looked proud alongside activist Amanda Nguyen, who was recently nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for creating the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights.

Wood, who wore black in seeming solidarity with the Time’s Up Movement, spoke to E! News host Giuliana Rancic at the red carpet of the awards on Monday saying she and Nguyen “testified in Congress together.”

“I think we’re at a crucial time in history right now, especially for women and civil rights,” the actress said. “I’m here to also support ACLU and families separated at the border. It’s what I’m compelled to do.

Nguyen said the two met at the Women’s March were they “connected” over their mutual dedication to standing up for women.

As for Wood’s role in the HBO show Westworld, the actress said the key to her motivation was “self-care.”

“You have to plan for self-care and you have to know when to tap out. I love it. I’ve seen the impact that it’s had on people. moving progress forward through art,” she said. “That’s how I’ve always been.”

Wood also had a special message to her fans.

“Just make sure you take care of yourself and love yourself first,” she said. “That is the foundation of everything. I think we’re all stronger than we realize. It’s there. Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.