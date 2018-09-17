Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have made their Emmy Awards debut!

The Saturday Night Live star, who is co-hosting the show with Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che, was joined by his actress girlfriend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

Jost, 36, and Johansson, 33, who were first romantically linked in May 2017, walked arm-in-arm and gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Johansson donned a strapless white gown while Jost sported an Armani plum-colored tux with a velvet bow tie.

The couple made their red carpet debut in April at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere. Two weeks later, Jost confirmed that Johansson is his girlfriend during Weekend Update after she reprised her impression of Ivanka Trump in the episode’s cold open.

Also in May, Jost and Johansson attended the Met Gala together for the first time.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s ‘Serious’ Relationship

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here.

At last year’s Emmy Awards, Jost opened up about his romance with the mother of one.

“She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome,” he said at the 2017 show. “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

Asked why Johansson is the one for him, Jost replied, “She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

RELATED VIDEO: The 2018 Emmy Nominations Have Been Announced! Which TV Shows and Stars Wowed the Industry?

Also in September 2017, Johansson and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac finalized their divorce and settled their custody dispute over their 4-year-old daughter Rose.

Jost and Johansson originally met on SNL in 2006.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

She went on to host the show four additional times, most recently in March.

Saturday Night Live earned 21 Emmy nominations this year.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.