Claire Foy Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: 'Bloody Hell!'

Claire Foy reigned supreme at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Foy, 34, took home the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her work as Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown. It was the first Emmy win and second Emmy nomination for the English actress.

During her acceptance speech, Foy lauded her fellow nominees.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen! I just felt so proud then of being in the company of so many great women,” she said. “Everyone is talking about women in the industry and if that’s anything to go by — bloody hell. And that’s technically not swearing!”

Foy dedicated her award to the cast members of the next season of The Crown, who will take over the roles of the British royal family originated by Foy, Matt Smith and others.

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

“I was given a role I never thought I would ever get the chance to play,” Foy said on stage. “The show goes on, which makes me so, so proud. I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation.”

For her portrayal of The Crown’s monarch, Foy has previously won a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

RELATED VIDEO: Sandra Oh Reveals the Grey’s Anatomy Prop She Stole for Her Own Living Room

Foy departed the Netflix drama along with the rest of its main cast at the end of the second season, handing over her role to Olivia Colman.

Her fellow nominees in the category were Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Keri Russell (The Americans) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.