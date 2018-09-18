Chrissy Teigen Ribs Husband John Legend for EGOT Win at 2018 Emmys: 'We Get It'

John Legend recently became the first black man to win the EGOT — and his wife Chrissy Teigen is sick of talking about it.

The adorable couple presented an award at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night, and when Legend commented on the incredible week they had, Teigen took the opportunity to poke fun at him.

“We get it, you won the EGOT!” Teigen, 32, joked, while Legend, 39, quickly replied, “I was actually talking about our anniversary.”

Teigen and Legend celebrated their 5th anniversary last Thursday, while Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice all achieved EGOT status at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last Sunday for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

EGOT refers to a star who has won awards at the Emmys, the Grammys, the Oscars and the Tonys.

Legend, who played Jesus in NBC’s live production, is also nominated for outstanding actor in a limited series or movie.

Legend has a whopping 10 Grammy Awards to his name and took home an Oscar in 2015 for his song “Glory” featured in Selma. The singer also won a Tony in 2017 for his role as a co-producer for the production of Jitney.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.