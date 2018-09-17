Chrissy Metz Says ‘I’ve Missed Flights’ Saying Hi to Fans of This Is Us

Chrissy Metz loves her fans — but she admits it’s not always easy being so recognized because of her work on This Is Us.

The actress, 37, opened up about working on the hit drama and how fame has affected her during a red carpet interview with E! News on Monday ahead of the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Asked whether she’s every denied fans a selfie or autograph, the actress said, “Only because I’ve missed flights.”

“I feel terrible but I made a commitment to be somewhere,” she continued. “It becomes a line, which is a gift. I feel terrible for [saying no].”

The actress’ life has changed since she had her big break in NBC’s hit show in September 2016. She was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2017 for her role as Kate Pearson.

As for the third season of the show, Metz said the cast “hit the ground running” when it came to filming.

Chrissy Metz Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“We’re in episode six now of 18 episodes,” she said. “I miss it. You’re gone only five months, I had a great time, rested a bit, had a real vacation.”

Fans can expect “good news” for Kate and her fiancé Toby after the two suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last season.

“I just know there’s going to be some good news for Kate and Toby even though it’ll be difficult getting there,” Metz teased. “It’ll be good. I have to keep some secrets for months, months, months. It’s really hard!”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.