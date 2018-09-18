Bill Hader Wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in Barry: 'I Did Not Think This Would Happen'

Bill Hader is taking home the gold!

The actor, 40, won the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his HBO show Barry at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

“I did not think this would happen,” Hader said during his speech. “I took classes at Second City L.A. I was taught there that you should always make the other people look good so I hired other great actors who made me look good.”

He also thanked his costars, including Harry Winkler — who won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Barry — and Sarah Goldberg.

His fellow nominees included Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Anthony Anderson for black-ish, William H. Macy for Shameless, Ted Danson for The Good Place and Donald Glover for Atlanta.

This is Hader’s second win and 14th nomination. The actor previously won the Emmy award for outstanding animated program in 2009 for his work on South Park. He’s served as a creative consultant and producer on the show since its 12th season.

Hader received four nominations for the HBO comedy, Barry, including for writing, directing and producing.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.