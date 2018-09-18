Betty White Jokes About Being the 'First Lady of Television' at the Emmys: 'She's That Old'

Betty White is 96 years young — and she has the jokes to prove it!

The television legend took the stage at the 2018 Emmy Awards and reflected on her senior status. “Somebody said something the other day about first lady of television, and I took it as a big compliment,” White said.

Then came the punchline: “And then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later, and she said, ‘First lady, she’s that old. She was the first one way back.’ “

White gave special shout-outs to Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. “I thought the biggest, most exciting night I’d ever had — I’m talking to Lorne Michaels now — was the night he gave me an honor, but boy you topped yourself tonight, Lorne.”

She added later that she wanted to “thank Lorne Michaels for doing not only this tonight but all the wonderful things he’s done with me.” With a twinkle in her eye, she corrected herself: “No, for me.”

White reflected on her extraordinary career. “It’s incredible that I’m still in this business and you are still putting up with me … It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”

And when the legendary lady got kisses on her hand from Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin, she threw in one more joke: “You think I’m gonna miss a chance when I get it?”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.