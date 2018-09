From Proposals to Strip Teases: All The Best Moments From The 2018 Emmys

Saturday Night Live costars Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson kicked off the evening with a star-studded song and dance honoring the nigh’ts historic number of diverse nominees, joking that Hollywood has “finally” solved its diversity problem.

Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell and Tituss Burgess quickly joined in on the performance, which also featured cameos by Andy Samberg, RuPaul, Ricky Martin and John Legend — as well as a troupe of dancers representing “one of each” race.