Oops! Angela Bassett Mispronounces Rachel Brosnahan's Name While Presenting at Emmys 2018

Tiffany Haddish has been known to butcher the pronunciation of a few of her fellow celebrities’ names — but at the 2018 Emmy Awards, it was her co-presenter Angela Bassett who did the honor.

While presenting the award for lead actress in a comedy series on Monday, Bassett, 60, was given the honor to announce The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan as the winner. The only issue? She had some trouble with the actress’ last name.

While hosting the nominations announcement for the 90th Academy Awards alongside Andy Serkis in January, Haddish won Twitter’s heart for botching many of the nominees’ names, including Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.

“Daniel Kool-yay… Kal-a-loo… Kall-elujah… Daniel Kall-elujah… — You know it, he know his name!” she said.

The comedian later addressed the mishaps on Twitter, joking that she felt like she “was a substitute teacher in a Key & Peel skit” in reply to The Disaster Artist writer Michael H. Weber, whose name she also struggled with.

I am so sorry I can say your name. I just felt like I was a substitute teacher in a Key and Peele skit. I was having a unreal experience. So Greatful your are cool Congratulations! https://t.co/kKyzWdtoNK https://t.co/RWNRQpi6HS — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 23, 2018

Brosnahan — who teared up while accepting her award — probably didn’t make too much of Bassett’s flub, considering that Maisel is already sweeping the show this year. In addition to Brosnahan’s win for lead actress, Alex Borstein won for supporting actress and Amy Sherman-Palladino won for both outstanding writing and directing.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.