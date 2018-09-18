Amy Sherman-Palladino has a feminist message for the 2018 Emmy Awards — change that carpet!

The creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who won two trophies in a row for writing for a comedy series and directing for a comedy series, started her first acceptance speech with a joke.

“Whoever put that carpet downs hates women,” she said. “I just want to say that right away. Time’s up, okay?”

Then she turned to another grievance — this time about Alex Borstein, who won best supporting actress in a comedy series for her work in Sherman-Palladino’s show. “Alex Borstein made me rip my tights,” she explained. “Whatever, I’ll get through this.”

When she picked up her second award, she declared, “My panic room is going to be so pretty!”

Thanking her crew, she added, “It takes a giant village full of Union crew members to make sure that Maisel goes out on the streets of New York and takes your parking spaces from you.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.