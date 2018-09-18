Alex Borstein won the 2018 Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy on Monday night.

Before even stepping onstage, Borstein, 47, expressed her excitement by getting up, shimmying and taking off her matching jacket.

“I went without the bra,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star said as she began her speech by getting a big laugh from the crowd.

Continuing, she went on to make a hilarious PSA about proper bathroom etiquette for women.

“Ladies, when you use a public restroom, sit down,” she began. “If you sit, we can all sit.”

The actress also went on to thank the entire cast, writers and crew of the Amazon series before giving an extra special shout-out to her father.

“My father, you are the only man who has ever truly loved or taken care of me,” she remarked.

Borstein also picked up the Emmy Award for outstanding character voice-over performance this year for her work on Family Guy.

The category this year featured some welcomed familiar faces and brand-new names. Megan Mullally and Laurie Metcalf were back in the category with the revivals of their fan-favorite shows Will & Grace and Roseanne, respectively. This also marks Metcalf’s first Emmy nomination since also adding Oscar nominee to her name with her best supporting actress nod for Lady Bird earlier this year.

The two vets were up against the heavy hitters for Saturday Night Live, with Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon all nominated. This is McKinnon’s fourth nomination in a row in the category after taking home the prize the last two years.

Also joining the list were first-time nominees Zazie Beetz and Betty Gilpin, who were nominated for their roles in Atlanta and GLOW, respectively.

The full list of nominees for the category were Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne), Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace).

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.