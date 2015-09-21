Emmys 2015: Game of Thrones Creator David Benioff Gets Feisty as Wife Amanda Peet Cozies Up to Pedro Pascal at Emmys After Party

For the Game of Thrones family, the Emmys after party was anything but dark and full of terrors.

After dominating the 2015 Emmys with a record-breaking 12 wins, the cast of the smash HBO show partied hard at the official HBO after party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

David Benioff, co-creator of the hit series, attended the party with his actress wife Amanda Peet and the two put on quite a show for the cameras.

At one point in the evening, Peet, 43, shared a kiss with GoT star Pedro Pascal – right in front of her husband, 44, who jokingly stuck up his middle fingers at the camera and grimaced.

The smooch was all in good fun, of course – the couple was all smiles while posing with Pascal shortly after.

A partygoer told PEOPLE that the dynamic couple, who wed in 2006, “served as the de facto hosts of the Game of Thrones tables” at the party and were “always at the center of all the social activity together.”

“They seem like a fun and very in-sync couple,” added the onlooker.

Benioff and Peet have three children together: Frances, 8, Molly, 5, and Henry, 9 months.

The HBO show made Emmy history on Sunday by racking up a dozen awards – the most of any series in a single year. The show’s final win, for outstanding drama series, was a first for GoT, also marking the first victory for a fantasy program in this category.

Alongside the rest of his GoT family, author and screenwriter George R. R. Martin celebrated his 67th birthday at the party with a special birthday cake.

Notably missing from the festivities was actress Emilia Clarke, who is currently filming the show’s upcoming sixth season in Spain.

