Emmys 2015: Frances McDormand Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for Olive Kitteridge

Frances McDormand won the 2015 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie for her role in Olive Kitteridge.

“We’re all here because of the power of the story well told,” she said. “Sometimes, that’s enough. Thank you.”

McDormand’s Emmy win puts her that much closer to earning coveted EGOT status. She has previously won an Oscar and Tony, and now only needs a Grammy to claim trophies from all four prestigious awards shows.

McDormand was up against Felicity Huffman in American Crime, Queen Latifah in Bessie, Jessica Lange in American Horror Story: Freak Show, Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Honorable Woman and Emma Thompson in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Live from Lincoln Center).

Kerry Washington and Rob Lowe presented the award at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Fox aired the 2015 Emmy Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg, live on Sept. 20.