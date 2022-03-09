Emmy Rossum Transforms into an Iconic '80s L.A. Billboard Queen in Angelyne New Teaser

"She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a '80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality," Emmy Rossum said about Angelyne

Emmy Rossum looks unrecognizable in her new series Angelyne.

On Wednesday, Peacock released the first teaser for the upcoming limited series about Angelyne, who garnered fame and notoriety in the 1980s as Los Angeles' original billboard icon and was known for driving around the city in her signature pink Corvette.

"You really want to know my story? The story of my life? The truth is, I'm something you have to experience," Rossum's character narrates the clip. "I'm Angelyne."

Angelyne will follow a story of "fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne," according to NBC's streaming service.

Rossum's role as Angelyne was previously teased by Peacock in April 2020.

"As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves? To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate," Rossum said in a statement about the series. (Rossum also serves as an executive producer along with her husband Sam Esmail.)

"When everyone's experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story? I've spent the better part of four years thinking, living, and breathing this project. I love Angelyne," the Shameless alum continued.

"She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a '80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new-age spirituality. She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic," Rossum concluded.

Along with Rossum, the cast includes Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim and David Krumholtz.

Angelyne is based on The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 investigative article by Gary Baum about the mysterious icon, whose real identity was revealed to be Renee Tami Goldberg. (Baum is a consultant on the Peacock series.)

Angelyne rose to fame in 1984 thanks to a billboard campaign around Los Angeles that just read "Angelyne" and an image of her posing provocatively. She was arguably the first media personality who was famous for being famous.

Archival footage of Angelyne, who went on to cameo in films and release four albums, was recreated for the show.

"Angelyne is an homage to the Real Angelyne who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles. This isn't the true story of Angelyne. It's not a straightforward biopic," showrunner and executive producer Allison Miller said in a statement.

"It's a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it's a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It's a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here," Miller added.