"I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex," Emmy Rossum replied

Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She Gets 'Paid to Get Naked on TV'

Emmy Rossum is not letting the haters get to her.

On Wednesday evening, the 34-year-old actress responded to a tweet from a social media troll that shamed her for taking part in nude scenes throughout her career as an actress in both film and television.

The interaction began after the Shameless alum posted a message on Twitter that she "can't wait" to get an "I'm Speaking" t-shirt, referencing Sen. Kamala Harris' quote from that night's vice presidential debate against Vice President Mike Pence.

In response, one social media user replied, "Yeah your shirts that say I GET PAID TO GET NAKED ON TV are sold out."

"I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex," Rossum wrote back to the user. "Maybe you've just never had any so you don't know."

Many of Rossum's fans applauded her message on social media, where one user wrote, "You are my f------ hero," as another added, "Damn, he got BURNED!"

The following day, the Golden Globe nominee also shared that President Donald Trump's conservative supporters frequently attack her on social media for her body.

"When I say something Trump supporters hate, they love to come at me for my body. 'Shut up and go back to being naked,' " she tweeted on Thursday. "They seem to think I should be ashamed of my female naked body."

"I don’t feel shame," she added. "I love my body. That must be intimidating for them. I’m not sorry."

Rossum — who began acting at age 11 — was often nude onscreen for her role as Fiona Gallagher in her nine-season run on comedy Shameless.

Back in 2012, Rossum spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her nude scenes and how she believed they "suited the character."

"This is a very low-income family, they have very thin walls, they don't have money for entertainment, and this girl likes to have sex," she said. "For me to glamify her would be not realistic. I have a lot of control over what I want to show, when I want to show it and when I don't want to show it."

Later in 2014, Rossum chatted with E! News about filming nude scenes for the popular Showtime series, where she said it isn't that big of a deal to her because she's just "playing pretend."