Emmy Rossum Opens Up About Her Decision to Leave Shameless: 'It’s Both Scary and Wonderful'

Emmy Rossum is looking forward to what the future may bring.

In Shape’s January/February cover story, the actress opened up her decision to leave the hit Showtime series Shameless.

“The way I look at it is that the end of one thing is the beginning of something else,” she said.

And while leaving the cast, whom she lovingly refers to as her “family,” is tough, Rossum, 32, couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to spend time writing, directing, and seeing what other characters I want to play,” she said. “It’s both scary and wonderful.”

Rossum, 31, announced her departure from the show in an emotional Facebook post in August.

“See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of. But even off set, it feels real. We’ve watched the kids grow up into the strong, talented, independent human beings that they are,” Rossum wrote.

“The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift. There are few characters— female or otherwise— as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up.”

She concluded: “I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

While Rossum has yet to reveal what her next project will be, the actress can promise one thing — she’s willing to put in the work.

“I’m definitely a type A. I’m always overprepared. But I also ask for help when I need it — from my act­ing coach; my cinematography teacher; my husband, Sam,” she told Shape. “I think confidence comes from working really hard at something and knowing that you can be better at it today than you were yesterday.”