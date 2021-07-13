Emma Corrin, Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars React to Their 2021 Emmy Nominations 

The 2021 Emmy Award nominations are in — and TV's biggest stars couldn't be more excited.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced the nominees for the 73rd annual awards show, which will broadcast live on Sept. 19 with Cedric the Entertainer as host.

Emma Corrin, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for playing Princess Diana in The Crown, congratulated her costar Olivia Colman on earning a nod in the same category for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth.

"'It Is Absolutely Essential That I See The Queen!'" Corrin said in a statement shared with PEOPLE, quoting her character from the show. "Huge congratulations to my wonderful co-star and mentor Olivia Colman. It's an unbelievable honour to be nominated in this category alongside you and such other wonderfully talented actors."

"This nomination only exists because of Josh and all my family on The Crown," Corrin, 25, continued, referencing costar Josh O'Connor, who was also nominated. "Every part of my involvement in telling this story has felt like a dream I don't want to wake up from - I'm so happy and so honoured by the recognition. Thank you!"

"This is amazing!" said O'Connor, 31. "Thank you to the Academy for this tremendous send-off. It has been such an honor to be a part of this beautiful family for the past three years and to share this recognition today with Emma, Olivia, Gillian, Helena, Emerald, Tobias, Peter Morgan, and the entire cast and crew of The Crown just means the world."

"Thank you to the Television Academy. We are all pinching ourselves that after four series, The Crown is still being embraced and enjoyed in this way," the show's creator Peter Morgan added in his own statement. "Behind the scenes, this show has an immense, dedicated and incredibly hardworking crew of world-class talent. So, these nominations are gratefully received in recognition of all their outstanding work which continues to inspire me every day."

The Crown and The Mandalorian lead the pack with 24 total nominations each, followed by WandaVision with 23, The Handmaid's Tale and Saturday Night Live with 21, and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso with 20.

"Getting nominated for an acting Emmy is as thrilling as it is surprising," Brendan Hunt, nominated for outstanding supporting actor for Ted Lasso, said in a statement. "Not only was this kind of thing never something I was planning or pining for, but also I'm not even the 'best supporting actor' on my own show. I am appreciative of, and humbled by, this recognition; but far more appreciative that so many of my castmates have received the same. We're a team, but maybe we're a team with a deep bench."

In addition to Hunt, who co-created the series and earned nominations for writing two episodes, fellow stars Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift were all nominated in the supporting actor category, and Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple received nods for best supporting actress. Star Jason Sudeikis was nominated for outstanding actor for Ted Lasso, which also got a spot in the outstanding comedy series category.

"I can't quite believe this is happening," Waddingham, 46, said in a statement. "I don't know what feels greater, to be recognized for my own work or all the joy I feel for my magnificent TED LASSO family to be nominated themselves. We are a real family and to share this with them is everything. Thank you to the Television Academy. Rebecca runs through my blood stream. She is so precious to me, and this is just the icing on the cake."

"Honoured, baffled and utterly thrilled to be nominated alongside these absolute giants and to represent Ted Lasso and everything it/he stands for," Mohammed, 40, added in his statement, while Goldstein, 41, said, "Holy f------- s---. What an incredible honor. Proper dream come true s---. Every part of this show has felt like magic to me. To have the privilege to work on it, to get to make something with this incredible team and now for us to be nominated as a team is just too lovely. Extra special thanks to Jason and Bill for inviting me to be part of this. What a thing…"

"As a cynical English guy I'm struggling to deal with all this wonderfulness. I'm not crying, you're crying. F--- off! You're crying. You ----," Goldstein concluded.

Fellow Ted Lasso star Temple, 31, said, "Oh my goodness I am absolutely speechless! Thank you so much for this overwhelming recognition of our show that has meant so much to me. Ted Lasso truly is a family and I could not be more grateful to be a part of it."

"I am very surprised to be nominated along with many of my hugely talented colleagues," added Swift, 61. "Thank you Emmy voters for your support for the show. The cast, crew and creatives appreciate it very much. I hope we can continue to entertain you with forthcoming seasons. Now I am going to bed with a hot beverage."

Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso | Credit: Apple TV+

Billy Porter, nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Pose, said in a statement, "I am honored and humbled to have my work once again be recognized by the academy. I stand at the intersection of art and activism, and I am forever grateful for the healing journey that POSE has been for myself, my colleagues and the world!"

Porter, 51, also posted on his Instagram page celebrating costar MJ Rodriguez, who made history Tuesday as the first openly transgender performer to pick up an Emmy nomination in a lead acting category.

"I SEE YOU MICHAELA JAE!!!" Porter wrote.

Pose executive producer, writer and director Steven Canals said in his statement, "For 6 months, in the midst of a global pandemic, Black and Latin and Trans and Queer artists created together. Alongside a luminescent cast, and tireless crew, I, with my magnificent collaborators, told an aspirational story of family, resilience, possibility, and, most importantly, love. I'm thrilled for Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez, who made history this morning as the first Trans actress nominated in the Drama Actress category. And I'm grateful to the TV Academy for recognizing my contribution to the TV landscape with these three incredible nominations for writing, directing, and producing. This boy from the Bronx is forever humbled by the recognition."

GLAAD also reacted to the news of Pose's multiple nominations in a statement.

"Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez's Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons of POSE," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

She continued, "Additionally, the show's nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as Billy Porter's third nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, mark a historic show that undoubtedly raised the bar for trans representation on television and changed the way viewers around the world understand the trans community. As over 40 leading LGBTQ organizations pointed out in our open letter about POSE to Emmy Award voters, representation matters. Congratulations, Michaela Jaé, Billy Porter, and the entire POSE team - the world is standing with you and applauding your talents."

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor celebrated her show, which was nominated for outstanding drama series, on her Instagram Story, writing, "Congrats to every single member of the cast and crew for all of your hard work."

"In creating and running 'Bridgerton,' I always hoped audiences would be able to find the joy it was meant to provide," creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen said in his statement. "I'm beyond humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy. Not even Lady Whistledown herself would have the words to describe how proud I am of this astonishingly brilliant cast and crew, as well as how fortunate I feel to have worked alongside Shondaland and Netflix in bringing the show to life."

"I am thrilled and beyond honored to be nominated by the Television Academy," added director Julie Anne Robinson, who was also nominated for Bridgerton. "Directing this cast was an absolute joy, and I cannot thank Shonda, Betsy, Chris, and the team at Netflix enough. Bridgerton is a tremendously special series and I am so happy it resonated with audiences as well as the industry. Now I just need to convince Lady Whistledown to let me borrow one of her fabulous dresses for the show!"

BRIDGERTON (L to R) REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET and PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Read below for more nominee reactions:

Kaley Cuoco, outstanding actress in a comedy series, The Flight Attendant

"First timer over here 😭, " first-time nominee Cuoco, 35, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @televisionacad for a moment I will never forget. 9 nods for team @flightattendantonmax. Thank you thank you to my entire flight crew!!!! Surreal. ✈️"

Sterling K. Brown, outstanding lead actor in a drama series, This Is Us

"It's been five years now of working with the best people, telling one of the best stories that I've had the privilege of being a part of and to be recognized each of those five years is really kind of awesome," Brown, 45, said in a Instagram Live video.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman added in a statement, "Thank you to the Television Academy - what lovely company to be in. We can't wait to take selfies with everyone. And congrats to the entire This Is Us family. You made one of my favorite seasons during an impossible time and I'm crazy about all of you."

Hugh Grant, outstanding actor in a limited series or a movie, The Undoing

"I'm extremely grateful and honoured, but I should point out that I was basically carried all the way by my fellow actors - especially Nicole," Grant said in a statement, referencing costar Nicole Kidman.

Daveed Diggs, outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie, Hamilton

"Wow. Trip. Big love to all the Ham fam, specifically nominated and otherwise," he said in a statement. "How crazy is it that we got to make a thing that continues to resonate with people so much? Does this mean we get to hang out again soon?"

Leslie Odom Jr., outstanding actor in a limited series or a movie, Hamilton

"I'm very thankful to the Television Academy for this acknowledgment!" he said."Reverberations from Lin-Manuel's masterpiece continue to surprise and delight those of us that were lucky enough to be in the original company. So grateful for the support the film has received from audiences and the team at Disney+. What a morning!"

Renee Elise Goldsberry, outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, Hamilton

"I can't stop saying WOW," the actress said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be nominated for an EMMY with all of these amazing actresses. And to be recognized in this category with my sister, Phillipa Soo, has me crying tears of joy! For me, Hamilton is truly a gift that keeps on giving! Thank you, Television Academy, for providing this opportunity to celebrate our work together again. I am so grateful for this tremendous honor!"

Ralph Macchio, outstanding comedy series, Cobra Kai

"Sweet company! @cobrakaiseries series Emmy nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series! An amazing creative family! Congrats to all!!" Macchio wrote on Instagram.

"Like The Karate Kid before it, Cobra Kai has always been a true underdog story," Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg added in their own statement. "From our humble YouTube beginnings to our badass Netflix arrival, we have enjoyed being the senseis for this special series."

They continued, "Being nominated for Best Comedy Series is a tremendous moment for the show that is a testament to the sweat equity put in daily by the absolute best cast and crew around. Thank you to Sony and Netflix for supporting our storytelling and giving us the freedom to grow the Miyagiverse. We are thrilled and thankful…. and we think we know karate, so everyone else in the category better watch out!"

Jurnee Smollett, outstanding actress in a drama series, Lovecraft Country

"I am in complete shock but feel incredibly humbled and am so grateful for this nomination! I'm tremendously thankful that the show and my amazing cast members were recognized for our work and Misha Green's fearless storytelling. I feel like I'm living my ancestors wildest dreams. It's such an honor."

Jonathan Majors, outstanding lead actor in a drama series, Lovecraft Country

"Oh my. Gratitude and surprise are running laps in my heart," his statement reads. "A full-throated thank you to the nominating body. Thank you for seeing the light in the dark, and the smile in the tears of this character, Atticus Freeman, he is one of my best friends, and I'm glad you all got to meet him as well. Playing this role has changed my life, and this nomination is yet another growing and changing moment. I'd like to offer a deep congratulations to my fellow nominees, I am honored to be listed amongst these incredible artists, all who in such a time offered humanity and respite to a historically chaotic year."

"Finally, to my Lovecraft Country family, congratulations to each and every one of you, I thank you for your spirits, hearts, fight, and support. Our journey continues…."

Lovecraft Country Season 1 - Episode 9 Jurnee Smollett on 'Lovecraft Country' | Credit: HBO

Paul Bettany, outstanding actor in a limited series or a movie, WandaVision

"What fantastic news to wake up to this morning!" he said. "I'm deeply honoured to have been nominated for what was a dream role for me, and I'm thrilled for all of my WANDAVISION family for the love they received from the academy. And then to see UNCLE FRANK get recognised as well makes this the happiest of mornings."

Cynthia Erivo, outstanding actress in a limited series or a movie, Genius: Aretha

"I'm so overwhelmed by this, especially given what it's for," she said in a statement. "To be nominated amongst not only peers, but friends, is a dream come true. More than anything, it feels like a true celebration of the legacy of Aretha Franklin. I thank the Television Academy for honoring the Queen of Soul."

Creator and showrunner Bruce Miller, outstanding drama series, The Handmaid's Tale

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by the Television Academy, especially in such a challenging year, and are so very proud of the amazing work of our cast and crew, and what they were able to accomplish the midst of a pandemic," Miller said. "We could not be more grateful."

O-T Fagbenle, outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, The Handmaid's Tale

"I am so happy for all of the Emmy nominees this morning!" said Fagbenle, 40. There's been a bounty of impactful television and stories being told on screen over the last year, and I am humbled to play some part in that. Our cast, crew and creatives put so much love into "The Handmaid's Tale" to bring it to life, it makes me smile to see everybody receive so much love in return!"

the-handmaids-tale-set-design-3.jpg

Barry Jenkins, outstanding limited series and outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie, The Underground Railroad

"I've never undertaken something quite like our limited series The Underground Railroad but in the process of making it, a lesson I learned as a pupil revealed itself to be viciously true: a director is nothing without their cast, their crew; without the network of hundreds it takes to make a vision like this a dream realized and true," he said in a statement. "It's for that reason I want to thank the Television Academy, on behalf of every soul who ever appeared at the bottom or top of any call sheet in our 116 days of shooting, for the recognition of this show alongside the exemplary nominees in the limited series category. It is always "an honor to be nominated." Today I hope that phrase will serve as a celebration of the wonderful crew that gave this show its fuel and the selfless cast on whose wings it took flight."

Creator and showrunner Chuck Lorre, outstanding comedy series, The Kominsky Method

"Thank you to the members of the TV Academy for the six nominations!" Lorre said. "The past three seasons of The Kominsky Method have been an experience of a lifetime and it's a great honor to finish out on such a high note. I want to congratulate Michael Douglas, Paul Reiser and Morgan Freeman for their well-deserved acting nominations. Thank you to Netflix, Warner Bros. and everyone on the show that worked so hard to make The Kominsky Method. Congrats to Yuri Reese, Sean Madsen and Brian Wittle for their Sound Mixing nomination and Nikki Valko, Ken Miller and Tara Treacy for their Casting nomination."

Creator and showrunner Darren Star, outstanding comedy series, Emily in Paris

"We are so thrilled to be recognized by The Television Academy for EMILY IN PARIS and to be included with such fantastic company. Making this show with Netflix, MTV Entertainment Studios, and our extraordinary French crew has been a true joy and on behalf of every person who has worked so hard on this show, we want to thank the Emmy voters for this amazing recognition," he said.

EMILY IN PARIS Lily Collins in Emily in Paris | Credit: NETFLIX

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, Hacks

"I am so very grateful for this recognition!" said Clemons-Hopkins. "This was not expected, and was a great way to start a Tuesday! I am especially grateful to Jen, Lucia, and Paul for creating such a beautiful and brilliant story. And am so excited for Jean, Hannah, and every other nominee with "Hacks!"'

Sophie Okonedo, outstanding guest actress in a drama series, Ratched

"I'm absolutely blown away to receive an Emmy nomination," she said. "I enjoyed every minute of filming Ratched and I got to work with some of the most generous and exciting actors around. Enormous thanks and gratitude to everyone who made this nomination possible."

Ratched Sophie Okonedo in Ratched | Credit: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

Craig Zobel, outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie, Mare of Easttown

"I am truly honored by this recognition from the Television Academy and to be in the company of so many other great directors in this category," Zobel said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I'm so proud of our amazing cast who all gave incomparable performances, along with the crew, and producers who all worked on this show. I am grateful to HBO for bringing me into this project and everyone creating more twists and turns than Murder Durder. It's been amazing to see the great responses to Mare. Now everyone go celebrate at your local Wawa!"

Creator and showrunner Brad Ingelsby, outstanding limited series, Mare of Easttown

"We are thrilled and humbled to be so greatly recognized by The Television Academy for MARE OF EASTTOWN and to be included among such amazing company," he said. "This is such a deeply personal and important story for me and none of this could have ever been possible without our amazing cast and crew. Thank you to HBO and my partners at wiip for their unwavering support and separately I want to congratulate Kate, Jean, Evan, Julianne and Craig on their much deserved nominations."