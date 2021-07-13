The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sep. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+

2021 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Crown, Ted Lasso and WandaVision Lead

The moment TV lovers have been waiting for is finally here!

The 2021 Emmys nominations were announced on Tuesday during a live, virtual event streamed on the Television Academy's website. This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones — who are also father and daughter in real-life — presented this year's nominees alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Cedric the Entertainer was announced as this year's Emmys host on Monday. This year's ceremony will also feature a limited in-person live audience of nominees and their guests, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Emmys to go mostly virtual in 2020.

"I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year," he said in a statement.

See the full list of nominees:

The Crown, Ted Lasso, WandaVision Credit: Des Willie/Netflix; Apple TV+; Marvel Studios

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

black-ish

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

Cobra Kai

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Outstanding Drama Series

Lovecraft Country

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Limited Series

The Queen's Gambit

Mare of Easttown

WandaVision

I May Destroy You

The Underground Railroad

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

William H. Macy, Shameless

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

shameless-wp.jpg William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum on Shameless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

best of tv 2020 - i may destroy you Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You | Credit: HBO

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton | Credit: Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Conan

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice