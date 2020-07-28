Emmy Nominations 2020: Hugh Jackman, Billy Porter, Cate Blanchett and More Nominees React

The 2020 Emmy Awards nominees are basking in the glow of recognition.

The nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, officially kicking off this year’s awards season. And the celebrities lucky enough to earn a nod were more than ready to celebrate their accomplishments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is a tremendous honor to have our show and third season recognized by The Television Academy alongside such great series and storytellers. Working alongside the brilliant Duffer Brothers continues to be one of the great honors and joys of my career, and our cast and crew is deeply grateful for this acknowledgement," Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of Stranger Things said in a statement after the series received a nomination for outstanding drama series.

Billy Porter, who was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Pose, expressed his excitement on Twitter writing "#Grateful."

Jason Hehir, director of The Last Dance, which revolves around NBA legend Michael Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls, said he is "so proud of our entire team" following the series three Emmy nominations.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

"I'm so proud of our entire team, who worked tirelessly for years to make The Last Dance what it was. I am beyond grateful for their expertise, their dedication and their perseverance amidst unprecedented circumstances as we finished the show in the early stages of this pandemic," Hehir said.

"The Last Dance was about more than just Michael Jordan. It was about a team of people coming together to make sacrifices and achieve greatness in the face of relentless obstacles. It’s a great example for all of us in such challenging times. As an NBA fanatic growing up, it was an honor to sit down with such a wide array of fascinating characters. Their honesty and candor is what made this more than just a sports story, and we’re forever thankful for their time and their openness. Thanks so much to the Television Academy for recognizing this project, and thanks again to everyone who worked so hard to make it a reality."

Image zoom Michael Jordan in The Last Dance Courtesy ESPN/Netflix

The Last Dance has been nominated for outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program, outstanding documentary or nonfiction series and outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program.

Hugh Jackman, who has been nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie for Bad Education, is also thrilled.

"I'm humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors. My immense appreciation goes out to all those who believed in Bad Education — especially the hardworking team at HBO," Jackman said.

"My sincerest thanks to the Television Academy for recognizing Mrs. America, a series and story that is not only meaningful to me but deeply resonant to the times in which we live — times we hoped to illuminate by examining our past," said Cate Blanchett of her nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for Mrs. America, which she starred in and executive produced.

Fellow Mrs. America executive producer Stacey Sher also expressed her gratitude saying: "I am so grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing Mrs. America."

"Our team has been blessed to have the support and partnership of John Landgraf and Gina Balian at FX – the best team in television – who understood that the intersectional feminist dream of representation that the ERA demands, is as vital today as it was in the 70’s. I am lucky to be in the company of incredible producing partners like Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Coco Francini and Dahvi Waller as well as our extraordinary cast, directors and creative technicians, who all worked tirelessly to turn our dream into a reality," Sher added.

Image zoom Stranger Things Netflix

Amit Rahav shared a sweet video of himself and Shira Haas reacting to Unorthodox receiving eights nominations.

In the clip, Rahav and Haas sat in bed with their hands over their faces as they listened to the nominees being announced. At one point the two grew excited when Unbelievable was announced, thinking it was Unorthodox. However, just a moment later Unorthodox was called.

The two jumped up and down in excitement before hugging each other repeatedly.

"#Unorthodox just got 8 nominations for the Emmys including Best limited series! So proud of all of the people who took part in this amazing project. Couldn't be happier!!!!!!!" Rahav wrote alongside the video.

Haas and Rahav played husband and wife Esther and Yakov Shapiro, whose marriage falls a part after Esther flees their Hasidic Jewish community in New York to find freedom and her mother abroad.

"I'm grateful for the continued love for all corners of our Maisel family," Rachel Brosnahan, who received a nod for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, said.

"I wish so much that we could be together to celebrate today but this (and some zoom cocktails) will certainly hold us over until we can get the band back together. The company we get to keep across these categories is insane. Thank you to the TV Academy!" Brosnahan said.

Daniel and Eugene Levy, the co-creators and stars of Schitt's Creek also reacted to show's many nods.

"This morning has been the most incredible surprise. We are overwhelmed and filled with gratitude for this recognition. Unfathomably proud of our little show," the father-and-son duo said.

Schitt's Creek was nominated for outstanding comedy series. Eugene was nominated for best lead actor and Daniel was nominated for outstanding supporting actor. Annie Murphy received a nod for outstanding supporting actress and Catherine O'Hara has been nominated for outstanding lead actress.

Image zoom Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek Pop Tv

Helena Bonham Carter said she is "thrilled" following her nod for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown.

"I am thrilled to receive an Emmy nomination. Margaret was a gift of a part and was a dream job. This is icing on the most full fat delicious cake I've ever eaten. Also given these past few months I have become ever more grateful to my television. It has been my window to the world," Carter said.

"And I’m so thankful to the parts that television are now offering to women. We all know middle age is when we get interesting and it’s so great that stories are being made where we are invited to lead rather than retire to being the mother or grandmother in the background .... women of all ages and colour have never had it better. Thank you Telly!" Carter added.

Image zoom Helena Bonham Carter, Princess Margaret Rex/Shutterstock; Netlix

Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Leslie Jones presented the nominees on Tuesday during a live, virtual event.While the awards show is set for Sept. 20, it is still unclear what the ceremony will look like due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But while details of the show are still to be determined, last month, Jimmy Kimmel was announced as the host. "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this but we are doing it and I am hosting it," he said.

This will mark Kimmel's third go as emcee.