Emmy Nominations 2019: See the Full List of Nominees for TV's Big Night

Which small-screen stars wowed the industry this year?

The nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, officially kicking off this year’s awards season. Actors D’arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) announced the list of award hopefuls.

Read the full list here:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Image zoom Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Emma Stone, Maniac

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Aunjenaue Ellis, When They See Us

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Image zoom Schitt's Creek Pop TV

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Image zoom Veep HBO/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Object

When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Image zoom House of Cards David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Kumail Nanjiani, The Comedian

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag Ann-Margaret, The Kominsky Method

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ben Wishaw, A Very English Scandal

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael Kenneth Williams, When They See Us

Image zoom When They See Us Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

James Corden, The World’s Best

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.